Battle Ground teen volunteers, earns Congressional Award

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Natalie Worthy has a full plate. In her senior year of high school, the Battle Ground teen is doing the Running Start Program full-time at Clark College. She also nabbed the title of Miss Battle Ground Outstanding Teen and logging hundreds of hours of volunteer work,

Natalie has now volunteered more than 200 hours at various charities in the region, earning a silver Congressional Award, a non-partisan award for people between the ages of 13 and 24.

Natalie Worthy, seen with her dad, earned a silver Congressional Award for her volunteer efforts in 2021 (Courtesy photo)

“The first one I started with on a really regular basis was PeaceHealth Southwest Hospital and I worked there when i was freshman/sophomore age, volunteered 3 to 4 hours a week,” she told KOIN 6 News. “I was information correspondent in the surgery wing there.”

She said her work with charities has given her a first-hand look at the different experiences and hardships people face.

Natalie Worthy, seen in 2017, earned a silver Congressional Award for her volunteer efforts in 2021 (Courtesy photo)

“Meeting so many different people you can see how homelessness affects everyone and how my actions can help a wide variety of people,” she said. “Meeting those people and knowing my actions can help them, their family, get them on a better path is what keeps me doing it more than anything.”

Natalie is now working toward the gold Congressional Award, hoping to reach 400 volunteer hours. And she’s using her pageant platform to encourage other teens to donate their time.

Natalie Worthy, MIss Battle Ground Outstanding Teen, earned a silver Congressional Award for her volunteer efforts in 2021 (Courtesy photo)

“When you’re able to volunteer, you can see your actions impact people. And you might not be getting a grade or a paycheck with it but at the end of the day, when you help your community it helps you back.”