BATTLE GROUND, Wash. (KOIN) — When Merlinda Sain’s son died unexpectedly, she wanted to do something to help community members process grief and loss.

She heard about an idea a Japanese artist had who installed a “wind phone” in his region.

The “wind phone” is disconnected. But a grieving person can use it to speak as if they were talking to their lost loved one — and let the wind carry their words away.

The wind phone is in Battle Ground on SW 6th near 22nd Avenue.