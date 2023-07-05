PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Ridgefield man faces charges of vehicular assault after his pickup truck hit a bicyclist in Clark County around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they arrested 60-year-old Stephen Sauro after they found him with the seriously injured bicyclist at Northwest 291st Street near the intersection of Northwest 71st Avenue.

The bicyclist was transported to PeachHealth hospital, and Sauro was booked into jail.

This investigation is ongoing. Stay with KOIN 6 as we receive more information.