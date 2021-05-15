Blaze breaks out at Vancouver apartment building

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A fire broke out at a Vancouver apartment complex on Friday evening.

Shortly after 5 p.m., crews from the Vancouver Fire Department were called to a blaze at Green Leaf River Pointe apartments on Northeast 109th Avenue. One fire engine arrived in under three minutes and found the flames had spread to the attic.

As firefighters worked to contain the spread, additional crews arrived to assist. Ultimately, a total of 20 fire personnel responded to the scene and full fire was quickly extinguished.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. The residents of one apartment unit were displaced, but apartment management was able to place them in a different unit.