A Camas police car as seen on their website August 10, 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Human remains were discovered in a heavily wooded area in Camas Wednesday afternoon by workers conducting vegetation management, authorities said.

According to Camas police, a man’s body was found west of the Georgia Pacific Corporation mill.

Police said it does not appear the person died recently, however, the Clark County Medical Examiner’s office is examing the body to confirm the identity, cause and manner of death.

Detectives from the Camas Police Department are leading the investigation.