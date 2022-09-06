Brandon Majors was reported missing on May 12, 2021.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The body of a man found in the Columbia River on July 7 was identified as a missing man from Vancouver, officials announced Tuesday.

Nearly a month after Brandon Majors was found deceased, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office notified the Vancouver Police Department of the recovery.

The county medical examiner confirmed the deceased’s identity and notified his family on Thursday.

Anyone with information is urged to asked to contact Vancouver Police Detective Zachary Ripp at 360-487-7391 or zachary.ripp@cityofvancouver.us.