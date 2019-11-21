Book returned to Fort Vancouver HS 76 years later

The book Mrs. Miniver was checked out in 1943. (KOIN)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A book checked out in 1943 from the Fort Vancouver High School library was just returned by a former student’s daughter.

She wrote a letter telling library staff how her mother had fallen in love and moved east with the book.

“I don’t think there was any ill intent or mischief involved with this, I just think that the book just happened to travel along with her, just jumped in her suitcase and went with her,” teacher and librarian Kate Burton told KOIN 6.

The book Mrs. Miniver by Jan Struther is a fictional story about the mundane life of a woman in England.

Burton said the binding and pages are frail and the content is not interesting to most modern students so she’ll likely keep it for herself.