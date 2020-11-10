Businesses brace themselves as Clark Co COVID cases surge

Natalia’s Cafe in Camas is one of many businesses adapting to restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic (Google Street View, May 2019)

CAMAS, Wash. (KOIN) — The surge of coronavirus cases continues in Clark County, which is now averaging nearly 100 new COVID-19 cases a day.

Prior to the pandemic, historic downtown Camas was exploding in popularity, gaining national attention for its wide array of shops and restaurants. Some of those establishments didn’t survive the early months of the shutdown, and now the remaining local businesses are getting anxious as they watch the daily COVID numbers rise.

“We just are hoping there are more people we can feed and keep everyone safe,” Natalia’s Cafe manager Wendy DelBosque said.

As many feared, dropping temperatures coincided with a spike in COVID cases. It’s especially bad for restaurants that had moved much of their business outside during the warmer months.

After a summer of outdoor seating, Natalia’s Cafe opened a few tables inside. Government restrictions limit the small space to just five tables, so the business made a bold investment, leasing a large space next door which will allow them to have many more customers.

Some restaurants are taking measures like adding tents for outdoor seating in the winter, while others remain focused on takeout only.

“We’re stuck with the to-go model and we’ll stick with it until we figure out what the heck’s going on,” said Paul Le, co-owner of The Sushi Joint.

Now nine months into the pandemic, health officials tell KOIN 6 News hospitalizations and cases are rising faster than ever in Clark County.

Business owners said they would continue to follow the state’s guidelines, even if they get stricter in the coming weeks.