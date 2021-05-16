Call center in Vancouver shuttered due to COVID-19 outbreak

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Public health authorities say a broadband call center in Vancouver, Washington has been temporarily closed because of a COVID-19 outbreak that has resulted in 29 confirmed and two possible cases.

The Columbian reports Public Health spokeswoman Marissa Armstrong said in an email late Friday that the first case at the Spectrum Communications office was reported in mid-April, with the most recent case reported Friday.

Armstrong says the business closed Wednesday, will undergo a deep cleaning, and will also consult with Labor & Industries before reopening. The business had not issued a public statement in connection with the outbreak by late Friday.