Calls for Clark Co judge to resign after Peterson comments

People gather for Kevin Peterson Jr., who was killed in Thursday’s shooting with police involved, at a candlelight vigil in Vancouver, Wash., Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. The Clark County Sheriff’s office has not released any details on the Thursday evening shooting in Hazel Dell, but a man told The Oregonian/OregonLive that his 21-year-old son was fatally shot by police. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Clark County District Court in Southwestern Washington has condemned a judge and a prominent law firm has called for his resignation for critical comments of a Black man killed by police.

The Columbian reports Judge Darvin Zimmerman’s comments with another court official were posted on YouTube. In the video Zimmerman describes Kevin Peterson Jr. as “the Black guy they were trying to make an angel out of,” and said he believed Peterson “was so dumb.”

Zimmerman told The Columbian “any time we lose a life, it is a tragedy; Kevin Peterson is no exception.” But he didn’t apologize or describe his comments as racist.

A statement signed by 5 Clark County judges said these statements were indefensible”

“Clark County District Court has zero tolerance for racism. The views of Judge Darvin Zimmerman do not reflect the values of our court nor us as individual judges. Racial bias displayed by a judge is unacceptable, unethical, unjust and cannot be tolerated….

“… As a court we recommit to the pledge we made publicly in July 2020: that Clark County District Court must be a place where litigants, attorneys and employees are treated with dignity and respect regardless of race or background.”

Criminal defense attorneys at Barrar Law called for Zimmerman to resign:

“Judge Zimmerman’s conduct erodes the public’s confidence in our judicial system. A judge’s independence, integrity, and impartiality are paramount in making our system work. When a Judge fails to uphold the Canons of his profession he is no longer fit to serve. Judge Zimmerman should resign. The bias and the racism displayed in his comments have no place in our community and no place in our courtrooms. We must hold our judicial officers to a high standard so that everyone in our community has equal access to justice. Judge Zimmerman has shown that he cannot meet that standard and should resign.”

The case

Clark County deputies shot and killed Kevin Peterson, 21, on Oct. 29 near the U.S. Bank on NE Highway 99 in Hazel Dell. An independent team is investigating.

Officers with the regional drug task force were investigating Peterson for conspiracy to deliver controlled substances, according to court documents. Peterson was reportedly in contact with a confidential informant who tipped off authorities about Peterson’s plans to sell the informant 50 Xanax pills. The sale was set to take place at about 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 at the Quality Inn at 7001 NE Highway 99, according to a search warrant affidavit.

Detectives in unmarked cars activated their emergency lights and attempted to stop Peterson when he pulled into the Quality Inn parking lot, according to investigators, who added the detectives were wearing “tactical vests bearing law enforcement identification.”

Clark County Sheriff deputies at the scene of a deputy-involved shooting that left Kevin Peterson Jr. dead, October 29, 2020 (KOIN)

Peterson fled on foot, detectives ordered him to stop, but he continued and dropped a handgun, according to SWIRT investigators. Detectives allegedly ordered him not to pick up the gun, but Peterson did and continued to run. Detectives did not pursue further, but advised other units by radio that Peterson was armed, investigators said.

As Peterson crossed the U.S. Bank property, deputies allegedly arrived and ordered him to stop. One deputy said Peterson pulled a handgun out of his sweatshirt pocket. The deputy said he ordered Peterson to drop the gun, but the other man kept walking. The deputy said he fired at Peterson as the man continued toward incoming units, according to investigators.

Another deputy said Peterson pointed the gun at him “while running northbound,” prompting him to fire at Peterson. Video from the bank showed Peterson fall, then sit up and point the gun, according to investigators.

Deputies again fired at Peterson and gave commands to drop the gun, according to the SWIRT report. Peterson “eventually set the handgun down,” but continued to “make some movements,” investigators said. Deputies allegedly called for more units to approach Peterson with a shield due to him having a handgun within reach.

About five minutes after shots were fired, deputies rendered first aid to Peterson, according to the SWIRT report.

Peterson was in possession of a Glock model 23 handgun that had one round chambered and one round missing from the magazine, according to investigators. At this time, detectives do not have evidence that Peterson fired the gun while in the U.S. Bank lot, according to the SWIRT report.

KOIN 6 News contributed to this report