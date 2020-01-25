Camas parents push to block cell tower near elementary school

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Parents in Camas claim the location of a proposed Verizon cell tower is too close to Woodburn Elementary — and if built it will jeopardize students’ health.

The tower would be disguised as a pine tree and erected about 300 feet from the school of about 500 kids, according to The Columbian. It would also have no lights or generator.

Verizon says the area surrounding the school has little to no cell service and the tower would “significantly” improve voice and data services with a 1 1/2-mile radius.

Since October of 2019, a growing number of parents have slowly been building a campaign against the construction of the 120-foot tower. In addition to a Facebook group, an online petition was created and has 900 signatures as of Saturday, January 25.

Acom Consulting is representing Verizon on the project. The firm says Verizon has asked several other property owners with land further from Woodburn but have been unsuccessful in securing a new plot. Thus, it remains in negotiations with Ken and Gabrielle Navidi, the property owners of the proposed site.