Camas police investigate mail theft after dumped ballots found

A photo take from residential surveillance video shows a possible suspect after 4 mail boxes were broken into in Camas, Wash. October 18, 2020 (Camas Police)

Police says suspects usually target mail for financial gain and dump what's left

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A concerned citizen called local police when they found mail that had been dumped outside, including six voter’s ballots, in Camas, Washington on Sunday.

Luckily, the ballots found near Klickitat Park on Prune Hill were intact, according to police, though slightly wet due to the weather. Officers were able to return those ballots and the rest of the recovered mail to the residents they were addressed to.

Later that same day, three more voter’s ballots were discovered and then returned to their rightful recipients.

Police are now investigating the mail theft. Authorities said that officers found four “community-style” mailboxes that had been pried open, with mail stolen from each one. Officers spoke with nearby neighbors about the incident. They also obtained some surveillance video of a possible suspect, however, that person has not been identified.

Camas police said mail theft is not uncommon, and officers respond to similar calls several times a year. A common modus operandi is for the suspects to rifle through the mail, looking for things such as checks, credit cards, or information that could be “used for opening fake charge accounts,” and they will frequently discard whatever else is left. Police said, “just as the ballots were in this case.”

The investigation into the Sunday mail theft is ongoing.