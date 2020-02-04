Camas principal apologizes for ‘karma’ post about Kobe

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The principal at Camas High School has apologized for controversial comments she made about Kobe Bryant on her personal Facebook page.

On the day Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a helicopter crash, Dr. Liza Sejkora wrote, “Not gonna lie, seems to me that karma caught up with a rapist today,” according to The Columbian.

Sejkora’s comments were in reference to Bryant’s 2003 arrest for a rape accusation.

The principal later deleted the post and posted a message saying, “You are free to judge me for the post just as I am free to judge the person the post was about.” She then sent an email to Camas High School families on Monday offering an apology to what she called a “personal, visceral reaction” that was “inappropriate and tasteless.”

Camas School District Superintendent Jeff Snell responded to Sejkora’s apology with a statement saying he and fellow district officials will “support her in rebuilding trust with the community she serves.”

Sejkora has worked at Camas High School since 2017.

Bryant’s female accuser eventually dropped the rape charges after refusing to testify. She was 19 at the time of the alleged encounter.

In 2005, Bryant settled a civil lawsuit with the woman for an undisclosed amount.