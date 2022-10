A car crashed into the Amboy Market in Amboy, WA, October 9, 2022 (Clark County Fire)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car crashed into a store in Amboy, Washington early Sunday morning, waking up the fire crews right next door.

In a Facebook post by Clark County Fire District 10, they said crews were woken up around 1 a.m. to the sound of a collision.

They checked and found a car had crashed into the Amboy Market.

The driver of the car was treated on the scene and taken to a nearby hospital.

Washington State Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.