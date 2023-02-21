PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says they are searching for a man who allegedly tried to steal a car on Tuesday while the owner of the vehicle was pumping up the tires.

Around 11:45 a.m., officials say the suspect, a white man dressed in a hooded shirt and black face mask walked to the parking lot of an AMPM at 609 NE 99th Street and stood near the air pump while the victim was adding air to his tires. When the victim moved to the passenger side of the car, the suspect allegedly jumped in the vehicle and attempted to back out.

The victim jumped through the passenger side to stop the suspect, which began a skirmish in which both men were punched in the face, officials said.

The suspect took off on foot and has not been located.

CCSO says if anyone has information on the incident, call Detective Tanya Johnson at 360-600-1505.