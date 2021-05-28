Catalytic converter thief suspect crushed to death by car

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man believed to be attempting to steal a catalytic converter was killed when the car fell on top of him.

Surveillance video showed the man at the Four Seasons Auto Repair and Tire Center in Vancouver in the early hours of Thursday. He got under the car and began to work. The jack failed or tipped over and the car pinned him face down.

A neighbor saw the man under the car and called police.

The man was identified as 29-year-old Kent Raymond Williams of Vancouver. The Clark County Medical Examiner ruled his death to be an accident that caused “traumatic asphyxia” from his torso being compressed.

“It’s just sad to see that someone lost their life off just such a, you know, just a cheap item. It’s not really worth it,” said Faazan Ahmed the owner of the auto repair center. “Anybody doing these petty thefts, it’s not worth your life.”

Ahmed said there have been a lot of petty thefts in the area recently.