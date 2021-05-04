CCSO: Fleeing driver rams deputy head-on

Clark County

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A deputy was injured during a chase in Clark County on Monday night.

Deputies pulled over a white Ford F450 box truck towing a cargo trailer that was driving the wrong way on St. Johns Road around 8:30 pm. The driver gave a fake name and took off.

Deputies followed him as he nearly caused numerous crashes. A deputy was almost rammed and had to veer off the roadway and into a utility pole. That deputy was not injured.

The suspect however rammed another deputy head-on. The deputy was not seriously injured. After that, they crashed into a chain-link fence and into a yard.

33-year-old Travis Streeter of Bonney Lake was arrested and charged with Assault I, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, Attempt to Elude, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangerment, and Driving with License Suspended 3rd Degree.

