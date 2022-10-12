PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Vancouver ice cream shop evacuated as authorities responded to a call in the shared parking lot Wednesday evening, Clark County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to authorities, a 911-caller reported a person making threats – saying they had a gun and threatened to shoot law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office said this was not an officer-involved shooting and noted they used “less than lethal” rounds on the reported person.

The original call was for a car accident at a Sherri’s restaurant, which shares a parking lot with Fred Meyer and Baskin Robbins. The sheriff’s office said they had to evacuate people from the Baskin-Robbins store for their safety.

Authorities say it is not clear if the reported person had a gun.

No other details were immediately available.

KOIN 6 News’ Liz Burch contributed to this report.