PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Following a few complicated years from COVID-19, Clark County’s free repair program will return to some in-person events in 2023.

In the odd months of the year, there will be live fixing events across the county. Community members can bring their broken household goods and have them repaired for free.

In the even months, organizers will host drop-off events where people can drop off household goods and later pick them up.

Organizers said the program is largely volunteer-based.

For more information, visit Columbia Spring’s website here or reach out to a Clark County library branch.

The first repair event is scheduled for Saturday, Jan 21 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Camas Public Library.