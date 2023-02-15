PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Battle Ground police are seeking help identifying a suspect in a Feb. 9 assault at a Chipotle restaurant.
According to officials, the incident happened at the Chiptole on SW Scotton Way, when a man was causing a disturbance in the store. When asked to leave, the man assaulted an employee before fleeing the scene in a white SUV.
The suspect is described as an approximately six-foot-tall African-American man with a goatee-style beard.
Battle Ground Police Department
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Battle Ground Police Department via the link above or by calling 311.