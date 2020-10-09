‘Cinema of Horrors’ drive-in haunted house opens in Clark County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This year, the Clark County Events Center is offering a contactless way to celebrate Halloween!

Starting Friday night, people can check out the Cinema of Horror’s live-action horror movie experience — all while staying socially distanced. Watch a drive-in scary movie while ghouls, goblins and other creepy characters roam around the cars in the parking lot.

Tickets are currently $59 per car. Purchase your tickets online here.