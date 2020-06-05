Clark County approved for Phase 2

Clark County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clark County has been approved to enter Phase 2 of Washington Governor Jay Inslee’s reopening plan.

This means hair and nail salons, barbershops, real estate, pet grooming and new construction are able to reopen. Retail stores can open for in-store purchases and restaurants can resume dine-in services with limitations on the number of diners.

Small gatherings of no more than five people from outside the household are also allowed. All outdoor recreation involving no more than five people from outside the household, such as camping and visiting beaches, can also resume in Phase 2.

Clark County can apply to move to Phase 3 of the reopening plan after three weeks in Phase 2.

An outbreak at Firestone Pacific Foods delayed reopening plans for the county.

