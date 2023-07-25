Clark County Deputy Drew Kennison returned to duty after losing his left leg while on patrol, July 25, 2023 (Clark County Sheriff’s Office)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County deputy who lost a leg when a snow-covered tree fell onto his patrol car in February returned to full duty Tuesday.

On February 22, Deputy Drew Kennison was traveling on Washougal River Road when the upper portion of a large tree broke and fell onto his car where the windshield meets the hood.

Several other officers who traveled with Kennison at the time of impact said the collision caused his car to push off the roadway against another tree. Emergency workers had to use heavy tools to remove him.

Kennison was rushed to a trauma center, where his left leg was amputated.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said he was determined to return to “nothing less than a full return of duty.”

Kennison underwent 5 months of rehab and on Tuesday he returned to duty to the applause of his co-workers in the sheriff’s office.