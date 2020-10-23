Clark County apartment fire displaces 6 adults, 1 child

Crews had the fire out within an hour of it being called in

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seven people and two dogs in Hazel Dell are without a home following an apartment fire.

The Clark County Fire District and Vancouver Fire battled the fire on Northeast 11th avenue Friday morning, beginning around 2:30 a.m. Firefighters say the blaze was stubborn and difficult to fight due to the layout of the complex.

Crews had the fire out within an hour of it being called in. No one was hurt and everyone inside the apartment complex was able to escape. Red Cross is assisting the six adults and one child who were displaced.

There is no word on what caused the fire.