VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — A juvenile male suspect was taken into custody on Thursday afternoon after an alleged shooting in a neighborhood, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to an assault with weapon call in the 3700 block of NE 111th Street in Vancouver after a 911 caller said his friend had been shot. When authorities arrived to the scene, they found several people in the middle of the street, including a juvenile male that appeared to have a gunshot wound, CCSO said. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

During the investigation, officials said that multiple people who were possibly involved in the shooting came out of a residence and one suspect fled when deputies contacted him. He fled in a stolen vehicle and crashed into several other cars, authorities said.

After the crash, the suspect fled on foot. CCSO says they contained the area and eventually found a boy that matched the description of the suspect after he walked out of a yard onto the street towards law enforcement. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Hall.

Officials say several others were detained from the residence and that the investigation is ongoing. A search warrant is also in progress at a residence of interest in the neighborhood.