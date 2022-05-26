PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clark County deputies arrested a man on Wednesday they say hit and killed another man in a stolen car more than four months ago in January.

The fatal hit-and-run happened Jan. 23 just before 1 p.m.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, 47-year-old Joseph Rachauskas was driving a stolen Ford F250 when he ran a red light at the intersection of NE Highway 99 and NE 88th Street and hit an eastbound Mercedez-Benz sedan.

Authorities released an image from surveillance footage that captured the crash on camera.

The driver of the Mercedes, 52-year-old William Stevens of Vancouver, died from his injuries at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center after he was pulled out of the car.

Authorities said the gold 2005 Ford F250, had been reported stolen out of Washington County in Oregon. Its driver, identified Thursday as Rachauskas, ran on foot away from the scene, police said. Officers and a K9 unit looked for him at the time but couldn’t find him.

Rachauskas, who CCSO said was wanted by several agencies in Oregon and Southwest Washington on other offenses, was arrested Wednesday in the Fred Meyer parking lot at 7700 NE Highway 99.

He is charged with vehicular homicide, possession of a stolen vehicle and hit and run.