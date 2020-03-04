Clark County deputies issue latest scam warning

There are 2 current scams deputies want people to be aware of

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Deputies on Tuesday issued a scam alert for residents in Clark County, urging the public to be cautious about any unsolicited calls.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, these are the two scams people should be aware of:

Warrant Scam: Someone calls and states you or a family member has a warrant and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office will take payment with pre-paid gift cards, regardless of the name or title the caller uses.

Someone calls and states you or a family member has a warrant and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office will take payment with pre-paid gift cards, regardless of the name or title the caller uses. Job Scam: Someone calls and states they have your job application to a job you did not apply for and want your personal information or to send you a check to cash to buy some equipment to get started.

For more information, contact the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 360.397.2211.

Current federal scam alerts