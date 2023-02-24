PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drew Kennison, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was injured when a tree fell on his patrol vehicle, had surgery to amputate one of his legs above the knee, the Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

Kennison underwent surgery at Peace Health before he was transferred to Emanuel Hospital where doctors determined his left leg couldn’t be saved. “He is recovering right now and is in good spirits,” according to CCSO.

The 14-year deputy will need to undergo additional surgeries over the next few weeks.

“Drew is a kind and compassionate person who loves serving his community,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “The Clark County Sheriff’s Office will continue to support Drew and his family during this time and the many months of recovery to come. Thank you to the citizens of Clark County who have sent their thoughts and prayers.”

Anyone wanting to support Deputy Kennison and his family can make an online donation here or send well wishes via mail.

Letters can be mailed to: