PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that Deputy John Feller will not be charged for shooting and killing off-duty Vancouver Police Officer Donald Sahota.

The Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys reviewed the incident, which involved Sahota’s run-in with a burglary suspect in January of last year — Feller claims to have shot Sahota thinking he was an armed suspect.

The Clark County prosecuting attorney requested a review involving the Washington Association of Prosecuting Attorneys, but the group of experts was split on whether Feller should be charged.

The decision then fell to the prosecuting attorney, Tony Golik, who told CCSO in a letter that he would not be pursuing charges.

This is a developing story.