PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A Clark County Sheriff’s Office deputy was trapped in a patrol vehicle and later hospitalized after a crash just after 10:15 a.m. Wednesday in Skamania County, authorities said.

The deputy, who has not been identified, was driving back from Skamania County when the collision occurred near Washougal River Road near Salmon Falls Road, according to CCSO.

The sheriff’s office said details of the single-car crash are not known at this time but noted it was serious enough that personnel from several area fire departments used heavy extraction tools to get the deputy out from the patrol vehicle.

The deputy was taken to a local trauma center in serious but stable condition, officials said, and the extent of his injuries are not known at this time.

This is a developing story.