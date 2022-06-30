Drivers should plan for up to 20-minute delays.

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KOIN) — Those driving on a nearly 10-mile stretch of State Route 500 near Camas next week should brace themselves for delays.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, beginning Tuesday, July 5, the stretch runs on Fourth Plain Boulevard, also called SR 500, between Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Leadbetter Road.

WSDT said safety improvements include slower speeds and the removal of passing zones to increase safety for people traveling on the highway. Contractor crews working for the department plan to pave both directions during a two-month period.

Drivers should plan for up to 20-minute delays, daytime and nighttime closures and travel limited to a single lane. People should also prepare for a pilot car to escort travelers through the work zone.

“Residents whose driveways connect to this section of Fourth Plain Boulevard should be prepared to wait for a pilot car to navigate them through the work zone,” said the Washington State Department of Transportation.

As for speed reduction, there are new permanent speed limit signs in these areas:

• 40 mph between Northeast 162nd and Northeast 166th avenues in Vancouver.

• 45 mph between Northeast 166th Avenue and Robinson Road near Camas.

• 35 mph between Robinson Road and near Southeast Fifth Street in Camas.

“When the paving project finished in August, all existing passing zones will be closed from Northeast 166th Avenue to Northeast Hathaway Road, removing all passing opportunities on the corridor,” added WSDT.