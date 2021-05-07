Clark County Fair officially postponed until 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County Fair is officially postponed until the summer of 2022.

The Clark County Fair Board Executive Committee announced on Friday that the 10-day Clark County Fair will not return until August 5, 2022. The committee said this difficult decision was based on the recent trend of increasing infection rates, continuing safety concerns for a 10-day event and the state guidance for fairs and festivals which limits capacity and allowed activities.

“Based on the current Washington State Guidelines for events and fairs, we would be challenged to monitor and maintain distance and the health and safety for our guests and volunteers,” Fair Manager and CEO John Morrison said. “When the Fair was cancelled last year, we remained hopeful the availability of a vaccine would allow us to plan and hold a full event this year. However, as of May 7th, we cannot for certain know if we may end up in a more or less restrictive situation for the Fair, this unknown variable requires that we be prudent and postpone, as disappointing as that is for me and my staff.”

Although the announcement is sad news for fairgoers, smaller activities are still in the works for this summer. The committee said these stand-alone events will have smaller crowds and different COVID-19 safety guidance.

Once announced, those events will be posted on the Clark County Event Center website.