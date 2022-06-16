PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Three people have been displaced after a house was severely damaged by a fire in Clark County Thursday afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m. Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue (CCFR) and Clark County Fire District 3 crews were dispatched to the reported fire at 6817 NE 255th Street.

According to CCFR, a caller reported that the front door was open and the living room was filled with black smoke. Another caller reported seeing flames.

Initially, three fire engines, two ladder trucks, two water tenders and a battalion chief responded to the call. A CCFR engine from the Dollar’s Corner fire station arrived at 3:13 p.m.

Crews reported a small, single-story residential fire with smoke coming from a bedroom towards the back of the house.

Three people have been displaced after a house was severely damaged by a fire in Clark County Thursday afternoon. June 16, 2022 (courtesy Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue).

Firefighter Bryson Lemire decontaminates a firefighter after attacking a Clark County house fire that left three people displaced. No injuries were reported. June 16, 2022 (Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue).

Captain/paramedic Eric Lawrence on the scene of a Clark County house fire. The fire and smoke left the house “severely damaged” according to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue. June 16, 2022. (courtesy Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue).

Additional units were dispatched to help with water supply due to a lack of hydrants at the scene, CCFR said. Crews knocked down the fire soon after.

“The structure was severely damaged by the fire and smoke,” CCFR said.

Officials said no injuries were reported, however one child and two adults were displaced by the fire. At the time of CCFR’s press release, multiple cats and dogs were unaccounted for.

The fire is under investigation by the Clark County Marshal’s Office, with help from the Clark-Cowlitz Fire Marshal’s Office. Officials have not determined what caused the fire.