Clark County launches new rent assistance program

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clark County tenants who owe their landlords rent since March can now apply to a new rent assistance program.

Clark County Community Services said the new program, dubbed the Eviction Rent Assistance Program or ERAP, could provide up to three months of assistance. To be eligible, households must also have an income equal to or less than 50% of the Area Median Income, which is $46,050 for a family of 4. CCCS says additional screening requirements must also be met, although that does not include citizenship documentation.

According to a release, the purpose of the fund is to prevent evictions by targeting limited resources to those who need it most. The funds are administered by the Local Government Coronavirus Relief Fund through the Washington State Department of Commerce.



The program will be distributing assistance until the fund goes dry. However, there is a one-time limit on assistance for each household.



Anyone needing to access the program is encouraged to call the Council for the Homeless Housing Hotline. Additional contact information can be found on their website.

