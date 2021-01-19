Clark County now accepting Phase 1b vaccine requests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Those included in Phase 1b Tier 1 of Washington’s COVID-19 vaccination plan can now request vaccinations in Clark County.

Clark County Public Health is accepting requests from both Phase 1a and 1b via a webform on the Public Health website. Those eligible will be connected to local health care facilities with COVID-19 vaccine.

Phase 1a includes all healthcare workers, high-risk first responders and people who live or work in long-term care facilities. Phase 1b includes all people 65 years and older, as well as people 50 years and older who live in multigenerational households.

Those eligible under the multigenerational household definition include those who are 50 and older and are not able to live independently and are either receiving long-term care from a paid or unpaid caregiver or are living with someone who works outside the home. It also includes those who are 50 and older and are living with and caring for a grandchild.

Wait times will vary, but once a request is submitted, CCPH will contact you as soon as possible to set up an appointment.

It is important to note that the amount of people included in this phase exceeds the county’s vaccine supply and capacity of local health care facilities. However, officials are continuously working to find ways to open additional vaccine clinics.

“We ask people to please be patient,” Clark County Health Officer and Public Health Director Dr. Alan Melnick said. “We’re working with local health care providers to get people vaccinated as quickly as possible, but the demand for vaccine in Phase 1b is far greater than our current supply.”

Continuing Coverage: Coronavirus

For more information, visit the Washington State Department of Health COVID-19 Vaccine webpage.