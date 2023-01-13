PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about scam calls being received in the area.

According to CCSO, multiple people reported receiving calls from someone claiming to be a Clark County sergeant and saying that the person receiving the call had unpaid fines.

The “sergeant” then would request large sums of money and would threaten to arrest the person if they didn’t pay immediately.

CCSO said that they would never request any form of payment, and to just hang up if you receive the call. They also said to not contact CCSO unless you provided the caller money or feel that you are the victim of a crime.