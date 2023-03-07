PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Property owners in Clark County will see much lower rates on their tax bills in 2023 thanks to the significant increase in assessed property values in 2022.

Some property owners could see their tax rate drop more than $2 per $1,000 of assessed property.

In Washington state’s budget-based property tax system, when property assessment levels increase, the tax rates will decrease to ensure the state only collects the budgeted amount.

The taxing districts ask for an exact dollar amount to be collected from the taxpayers. The Clark County Assessor’s Office has a map online showing tax rates by tax code area.

Despite the lower tax rates, the city said property taxpayers should expect to see increases in their property taxes across the county as a result of increased property tax requests by taxing districts.

“Property taxes increase because tax districts request additional tax revenue, not because assessed values have increased,” county assessor Peter Van Nortwick said.

The county assessor’s website allows property owners to search their address to see a breakdown of their property taxes, including any tax district increases.