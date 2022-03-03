The job doesn't pay, but it does come with housing in a 156-acre park

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If living along the East Fork Lewis River has ever sounded appealing, Clark County Public Works might have just the volunteer position for you.

The county is searching for a residential park host for Lewisville Regional Park. The role requires the volunteer to live at the park and ensure it remains a welcoming place for people to visit.

The position is unpaid, but housing is provided and up to two adults and two children can live at the residence on the property. The home includes a washer and dryer, refrigerator and basic kitchen appliances. Clark county providers electricity, water, sewage and garbage and recycling.

The host will be responsible for their own phone and internet services.

The volunteer responsibilities include:

Cleaning park restrooms daily and as needed in response to messes

Opening the park gates daily by 7 a.m. and closing them a half-hour after sunset

Notifying park users that the park is closing

Emptying park garbage cans at least once daily

Picking up litter daily

Notifying staff of emergencies, urgent maintenance needs or impacts of severe weather

Helping to identify and respond to safety and security concerns in the park

The park host is required to live at Lewisville Regional Park and the service term is one year. This position would serve through Dec. 31, 2022. Based on their performance the first year, the host may be offered a term for the next calendar year.

There is not a maximum number of years the host may serve.

Applicants will be required to submit state and federal background checks, and provide a rental history and proof of renter’s insurance.

Anyone interested is encouraged to apply on Clark County Public Works’ website. The first review of applications will take place March 7.

Lewisville Regional Park is Clark County’s oldest park. It was built as part of the Works Progress Administration during the Great Depression. It is 159 acres and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the Clark County Heritage Register.