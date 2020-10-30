Clark County sheriff to address Hazel Dell shooting at 3 p.m.

Multiple bullet hole markings at scene where Clark Co. deputies were involved in a shooting near Hazel Dell Thursday. October 30, 2020 (KOIN)

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Clark County Sheriff Chuck Akins is expected to give “a formal statement” on a shooting that deputies were involved in Thursday night near Hazel Dell.

Authorities have not officially identified the man nor provided any updates on his condition, but the NAACP of Vancouver posted that Kevin Peterson Jr. was killed. The NAACP also said a vigil is planned for the 21-year-old at 7 p.m. Friday at the US Bank branch at 6829 NE Hwy 99 in Vancouver.

Kevin Peterson Jr. in an undated photo from about 2018 (Courtesy: Jake Thompson)

It’s remains unclear what led to the deputy-involved shooting.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday near the 6800 block of NE Highway 99, according to the sheriff’s office. Other agencies, including Washington State Patrol and the Camas Police Department, responded to help investigate the situation. Camas PD has been designated as the lead investigative agency into the shooting.

