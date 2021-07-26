Sheriff to hold press conference on Detective Jeremy Brown

Detective Jeremy Brown, 46, was killed in the line of duty

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clark County Sheriff Chuck Atkins will hold a press conference Monday to talk about Detective Jeremy Brown, the 15-year veteran killed in the line of duty Friday night.

Atkins will talk about the detective and the way he will be honored, but will not discuss the ongoing investigation that is being led by the Vancouver Police Department.

The press conference is expected to begin at 10 a.m. and will be televised on KOIN 6 and live streamed on KOIN.com.

Details of the incident

Around 6:52 p.m. Friday, Brown was inside his car doing surveillance at the Pointe Apartments on NE 109th in east Vancouver, authorities said. Gunshots were heard and apartment complex residents around that time saw Brown had been shot in the chest while sitting in his vehicle.

A Clark County deputy was shot to death at The Pointe Apartments in east Vancouver, July 23, 2021 (KOIN)

At that same time, other units in the area were not able to reach Brown.

Brown was rushed to PeaceHealth Southwest for emergency treatment. He later died. He was 46.

Three people were later arrested in connection with the shooting. Abran Raya-Leon, 28, and 35-year-old Misty M. Raya, were arrested in the early hours of Saturday after an extensive search. The third suspect, Guillermo O. Raya was arrested Sunday in Salem by the U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender task force and the Salem Police Department.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later in the day.