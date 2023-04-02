PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting Sunday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office will be testing out Axon body-worn and vehicle-mounted cameras, they announced in a press release.

Clark County announced that three deputies and one sergeant will be wearing the Axon cameras. Two vehicles will also be equipped with the new cameras during the trial run.

The trial period will allow them to learn the workflows that come along with the cameras as well as give deputies a chance to familiarize themselves with the equipment, the sheriff’s office said.

Support staff will also be assigned to a public disclosure unit and will learn how to manage, preserve and redact videos, officials said.

This is just the first step according to Administrative Chief Michael McCabe who said that work is still in progress to fully implement the program.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office has 146 sworn positions currently.