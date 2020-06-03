Clark County submits new Phase 2 application

Clark County

Original Phase 2 request paused by outbreak at Firestone Pacific Foods in Vancouver

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clark County is trying again for a shot at moving on to the second phase of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” plan.

Clark County Public Health said it submitted its Phase 2 application on Tuesday.

The county previously submitted a request to move to Phase 2 on May 22 but its request was halted by state health officials over an outbreak of COVID-19 at Firestone Pacific Foods in Vancouver.

84 COVID-19 cases tied to Firestone Pacific Foods

After reviewing the current data about the county’s response to the outbreak, Secretary of Health John Wiesman on Monday asked Clark County to submit a new application.

Until its application is approved, Clark County will remain in Phase 1 of Washington’s 4-phased reopening plan.

