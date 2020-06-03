Clark County submits new Phase 2 application

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Clark County is trying again for a shot at moving on to the second phase of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start” plan.
Clark County Public Health said it submitted its Phase 2 application on Tuesday.
The county previously submitted a request to move to Phase 2 on May 22 but its request was halted by state health officials over an outbreak of COVID-19 at Firestone Pacific Foods in Vancouver.
84 COVID-19 cases tied to Firestone Pacific Foods
After reviewing the current data about the county’s response to the outbreak, Secretary of Health John Wiesman on Monday asked Clark County to submit a new application.
Until its application is approved, Clark County will remain in Phase 1 of Washington’s 4-phased reopening plan.
