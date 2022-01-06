Clark County suspends jury trials amid COVID surge

The county reported twice as many COVID-19 cases this week

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — Clark County district and superior courts announced that jury trials will be suspended for the time being due to the increase in the spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

According to the county, all suspended trials will be rescheduled to a time when they can be safely conducted again.

“Holding in-person jury trials brings additional groups of people into the courthouse which can contribute to the spread of the virus,” said Clark County officials. “The additional measure of temporarily halting jury trials is needed to protect the health of jurors, staff and other court users.”

Clark County reported 3,261 new COVID-19 cases in the county this week, which is twice as many reported last week.

