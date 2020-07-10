Clark County to place ban on land clearing, residential burning

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Beginning July 15, Clark County will implement a ban on all land clearing and residential burning.

The warm weather burn ban will be in place until further notice, according to the Clark County Fire Marshal’s Office. The Fire Marshal also is rescinding all burning permits issued before the ban.

Clark County joins forces with Skamania and Cowlitz counties each year to implement a burn ban from July 15 through the end of September. The time frame is based on years of data, the CCFMO said.

“The annual burn ban dates allow residents to plan to burn during safer times of the year,” Interim Fire Marshal Dan Young said.

Although residential fires will not be allowed, recreational campfires are allowed in improved fire pits at designated campgrounds, including commercial campgrounds along with local, county and state parks.

Recreational fires on private land are also allowed if they meet the following criteria:

Must be in a metal-, stone- or masonry-lined fire pit.

Size may not exceed 3 feet in diameter by 2 feet in height.

Fires must be at least 25 feet from a structure or other combustible material and have at least 20 feet of clearance from overhead fuels such as tree limbs, patio covers or carports.

Fires must be attended at all times by a responsible person at least 16 years old who has the ability and tools to extinguish the fire. Tools include a shovel and either five gallons of water or a connected and charged water hose.

Portable outdoor fireplaces, also known as patio fireplaces, designed to burn solid wood should not be operated within 15 feet of a structure or combustible material and must always be used in accordance with the manufacturer’s instructions.

Completely extinguish recreational fires by covering them with water or moist soil and stirring with a shovel until all parts are cool to the touch.

The Fire Marshal’s office also says self-contained camp stoves are a safe alternative to campfires.

