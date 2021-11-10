ClarkCo deputies investigate threats to middle school students

Police are investigating after a video with threatening images, texts and a list of students was shared among students Tuesday at Gaiser Middle School in Vancouver. (Screenshot/Google Maps)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are investigating after a video with threatening images, texts and a list of students was shared among students Tuesday at Gaiser Middle School in Vancouver.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said they interviewed a 13-year-old they suspect had a hand in crafting the threats. Deputies determined the child did not have access to any weapons and there is no imminent threat.

No arrests were made, CCSO said, however felony harassment charges were sent to prosecutors.

Authorities are working with the school district to notify parents and students.

