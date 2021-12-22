ClarkCo. homeowner shot while confronting car prowler

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man was shot while chasing a car prowler outside his home early Wednesday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 3:24 a.m. the homeowner saw a man on his surveillance camera stealing from cars near Northeast 165th Avenue and 32nd Street. The car prowler began running away when approached by the homeowner, who deputies said quickly ran after the suspect.

The car prowler stumbled and while getting up officials said he shot a single round at the homeowner. The suspect then fled the area.

Surveillance video provided by neighbors showed there were three car prowlers, said deputies.

Anyone with information or surveillance video that could identify the suspect(s) is urged to contact Deputy Currier at michael.currier@clark.wa.gov.