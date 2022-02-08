Clark Co pizzeria, nail salon robbed at gunpoint, 1 arrested

Dream Nails Salon in Vancouver, as seen on Google Street View, February 8, 2022

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A man is facing multiple charges after being suspected of robbing Doughboy’s Pizza and Dream Nails salon, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Police identified the man as 37-year-old Clark J. Mattox of Ridgefield, Washington.

On February 4, Mattox robbed Doughboy’s Pizza with a handgun then fled on foot, according to police.

Then on February 7, a Doughboy’s Pizza employee called police and reported seeing Mattox in another building at the same business complex at 14313 Northeast 20th Avenue.

Seconds after that 911 call, police said they received another call reporting someone tried to rob Dream Nails salon at gunpoint, then fled on foot.

Deputies tried to find Mattox and attempted K9 tracking but were unable to find him.

Detectives were able to get video of Mattox after a nearby resident recognized Mattox from social media and reported to police they had video of him after the Dream Nails robbery.

Later that night, deputies found Mattox’s vehicle at the Highway 99 WinCo and found him wearing the same clothes from the second robbery.

Clark County police noted “after a short foot pursuit,” Mattox was arrested.

Mattox faces multiple charges including first degree assault, robbery, attempted robbery and outstanding warrants.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Detective Unit is investigating the case.