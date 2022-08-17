CCSO said one of the guns was stolen from a federal law enforcement agency

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A 16-year-old was arrested after eluding police during a traffic stop and possessing stolen guns, according to Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was booked into Clark County Juvenile Justice Center and faces several charges including attempting to elude and unlawful firearm possession.

On August 10, CCSO deputies were reportedly in the Hazel Dell area when police tried to stop a sedan for an equipment violation.

Authorities said the teen began to drive away before coming to an abrupt stop and fleeing on foot. As he sprinted away, the driver reportedly put a handgun in his waistband, officials said.

Multiple people reportedly fled from the car.

Another deputy was able to stop the driver a short distance from the car. While the teen fully complied with officers, they noted he was no longer in possession of the gun.

Authorities searched the area, with help from the Vancouver Police Department K9 unit, and found the gun with a 30-round extended magazine. While authorities are conducting firearm analysis, they said the gun appears to have an illegal modification to be fully automatic.

On Tuesday, while executing a search warrant, authorities found ballistic body armor, which they seized, along with two other handguns that were reported stolen. CCSO said one of the guns was stolen from a federal law enforcement agency.

Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old boy was arrested after eluding police during a Hazel Dell traffic stop. Police said a deputy witnessed the teen put a handgun in his waistband, which officers later found discarded. August 17, 2022 (Clark County Sheriff’s Office).

Clark County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-year-old boy was arrested after fleeing police during a Hazel Dell traffic stop. CCSO said they found ballistic body armor and two stolen handguns in the car he drove. August 17, 2022 (Clark County Sheriff’s Office).

The investigation is ongoing.