PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Clark County Animal Protection and Control said they are continuing the push for humane treatment of animals after recent animal rescues.

On May 20, Clark County Animal Protection and Control (CCAPC) issued a search warrant, along with Vancouver Police Department, at an apartment for suspected animal cruelty.

Animal protection crews removed 19 animals from the home, including dogs, cats and reptiles, which were taken to the Humane Society for Southwest Washington. The owners were arrested for first- and second-degree animal cruelty.

The next day, CCAPC responded to a call for emaciated horses in La Center and removed 3 horses from the property. The horses were signed over to Clark County animal control and placed in Sound Equine Options horse rescue in Multnomah County, Oregon.

Additionally, Clark County noted an ongoing case from early May involving horses and another case in which CCAPC rescued a horse and two goats after its owner passed away.

“It is our partnerships with local law enforcement, the Humane Society, rescues and community fosters that allow us to do our job, said Animal Protection and Control Manager Joanne Cloud. “Thank you, Vancouver PD for helping us get those animals to safety and thank you Sound Equine Options for always being ready for the calls. I would like to give a special shout out to local equine volunteer Pamela Gotham. Pamela has helped us on five equine cases and is an amazing resource to have at our disposal.”