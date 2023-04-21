Rainbow fentanyl pills come in bright colors and are meant to look like candy, DEA officials said. (DEA/KLAS)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health officials in Clark County are sounding the alarm following a recent spike in the number of emergency room visits for opioid overdoses, with many linked to fentanyl.

From April 15 to 18, Clark County Public Health noted there was a “possible cluster” of opioid overdoses in Clark County involving residents between ages 18 and 72. Of the ten residents seeking emergency care in those four days, officials said naloxone was used in most of the cases and none of the overdoses resulted in death.

In early April, the Washington State Department of Health’s recent dashboard showed that Clark County recorded more than twice as many overdose deaths in 2021 than in 2016.

Health officials urge the community to take part in opioid overdose response training where they can learn how to administer naloxone or Narcan, the life-saving overdose reversal drug. The county offers Harm Reduction Syring Services Program and Overdose Prevention and Response.

The 24-hour Washington Recovery Help Line helps connect people experiencing substance abuse use disorder with treatment resources and services. It can be reached by calling 866.789.1511.